Cobra Kai season 4 poster hypes battle for ‘the soul of the Valley’

Now that we’re in the month of December, Netflix is clearly wasting NO time letting loose some Cobra Kai season 4 promotional punches. Earlier, we wrote about what could be a schedule of upcoming big reveals. Now, we’ve got a brand-new poster that sets the stage big-time for what’s coming up!

The first thing that is worth noting are the stakes — the “soul of the Valley,” as the show describes it. If you’ve watched the first three seasons, you know what that means. Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso have joined forces, with the goal being to stop John Kreese and his vindictive, violent ways once and for all. They’ve combined their dojos and we imagine already there will be some big-time growing pains that go along with that.

The poster hypes up Johnny and Daniel together alongside many of their top students — including Miguel, Samantha, and a potentially-reformed Hawk. Meanwhile, on the Cobra Kai side you have all of your villains, whether it be Tory, Kreese himself, or the return of Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver. Everything about this poster goes in line with what we’ve seen from the show before, especially when it comes to reinforcing the battle of good vs. evil. Is the show dramatic and over-the-top at times? Sure, but the magic here (beyond the comedy) is that you get sucked right into this world. The more you watch, the more you start to believe that a karate tournament like the All Valley has the power to reshape much of Southern California. You buy in so hard on these characters, and Cobra Kai is one of the rare shows that makes teenagers into fully-formed, effective characters on the same level as many adults.

Remember, Cobra Kai is coming your way on December 31 — we’ll have more news to help get you hyped over at the link here.

The soul of the valley is up for grabs. Which side will take it? Cobra Kai Season 4 premieres Dec 31. pic.twitter.com/rgdqu1qIpZ — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 2, 2021

