Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we back from the show’s Thanksgiving-related hiatus? It goes without saying we want more of Meredith Grey and the rest of our favorite doctors, especially since there are SO many stories worth telling. Think in terms of Meredith’s research in Minnesota, Jo’s new specialty, and of course our eagerness to learn what’s going to be coming up next for Link and Amelia.

Unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting a little while longer to see what’s coming up next. There are two episodes slated for the month of December, but they don’t kick off until next week. The first one will (surprisingly) feature a decent amount of fairy-tale theater. Meanwhile, the fall finale will be a Christmas episode! Hopefully, there’s a lot of holiday cheer stuffed in there to go along with the show’s signature drama.

To get more insight on both of these episodes, all you gotta do is read the official synopses below…

Season 18 episode 7, “Today Was a Fairytale” – Dr. Hamilton takes his frustrations out on Meredith, so Nick gives her a chance to blow off steam by scrubbing in on a surgery. Back in Seattle, Link and Jo take their kids to a fairytale theater performance that goes wrong. Bailey and Dr. Lin attend a recruitment fair in hopes of attracting more doctors to Grey Sloan but find themselves ill-prepared on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, DEC. 9 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 1 episode 8, “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” – The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial celebrate the holidays; Hamilton and Meredith prepare for a milestone on their project; Link wants to spend the holiday with Amelia and Scout as a family; Schmitt is faced with a difficult decision during surgery on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, DEC. 16 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Given that the second episode is the last one for at least a little while, don’t be shocked if there is some sort of huge cliffhanger. Isn’t that the sort of thing that Grey’s Anatomy tends to deploy?

What do you want to see on the next Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode?

Are you sad the show is still off the air? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

