Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? The season 9 episode 6 mystery

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we about to dive head-first into the world of Raymond Reddington once more.

Obviously, it’d be great to have a new episode after being on a Thanksgiving hiatus. That’s especially the case this season given that there are SO many stories still to tell. It’s not entirely clear as of yet where this season is going; while Reddington is back with the Task Force and holds the title of the Skinner, what is his endgame here? We’ve followed him for long enough to know that he’s not going to just take that role for the sake of taking it.

Now, we come bearing the bad news: There is no installment tonight. What that means is that ultimately, we’re going to be waiting at least for one more week to learn more about where things are going to go from here. “Dr. Roberta Sand” is the title of next week’s episode, and the synopsis below indicates that James Spader’s character does have some sort of plan:

12/09/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : The Task Force investigates a therapist who may be the key to the resurgence of an organized crime family. Red conducts an investigation of his own. TV-14

Our hope here is that this Reddington storyline is laying the groundwork for what we’re going to see coming up, and we’re not just getting another one-and-done plot that has no consequence. Given that this is likely set to be the fall finale, we need more reasons to watch in the new year! It’s possible that we could also get a few more clues regarding what happened between Reddington and Dembe, or potentially what’s in that box we saw at the end of episode 5!

