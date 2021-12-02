Walker season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Is Lindsey Morgan, Micki leaving?

Is Lindsey Morgan leaving Walker following the events of next week’s season 2 episode 6? There are plenty of reasons to believe that could be the case.

First and foremost, we know that Morgan is leaving the show at some point soon; that was confirmed a little while back. The question is whether or not this next episode is going to be it for the character. There are absolutely reasons to think that could be so, mostly thanks to the Walker season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

MICKI MAKES A TOUGH DECISION ABOUT HER FUTURE – Micki (Lindsey Morgan) comes clean to Trey (Jeff Pierre) about her past and they question what it means for them in the future. After a heartbreaking talk, Micki realizes it might be time to start a new chapter. Meanwhile, Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Liam (Keegan Allen) put their differences aside and agree to trust each other when Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza) asks them to investigate a case. Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) dresses up as Santa Claus for the annual holiday party. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer (#206). Original airdate 12/9/21. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

If there’s anything that we can say here to give you a little bit of solace, it’s that Micki won’t be killed off during this episode. That’s something that was confirmed a little while ago, and we know the door will be left open for her at some point in the future.

For those of you sad about losing Micki, at least there’s going to be a Christmas component to this story, as well! Because of when season 1 premiered, this is not something that Walker was able to pull off in the past.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Walker right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Walker season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss out on any of them. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







