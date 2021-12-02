Cobra Kai season 4: Is a new teaser, trailer coming soon?

Cobra Kai season 4 is coming to Netflix later this month –the wait is almost over! Are you ready to strike first, strike hard, and have no mercy all over again?

We know that the core of season 4 is going to be all about the All Valley karate tournament, which is when Johnny and Daniel have a chance to banish John Kreese and Cobra Kai once and for all. (That is, if he’s true to his word.) Most of this season seems to be about building to this showdown, and even in the promotion of season 4, we’re seeing the tournament be front and center.

In a new post on Twitter (see below), show executive producer Jon Hurwitz shared a number of important All Valley dates in promotion of the big showdown — is it possible that these are meaningless and this is just promotion for season 4? In theory, sure … but we really doubt that. These feel pretty deliberate, especially since December 31 is the show’s premiere date. In real life, who would hold a karate tournament on New Year’s Eve?

Here’s our theory: December 9 could be when we see a new teaser, whereas December 13 could be when a larger trailer is released with more hints as to what’s coming. It makes sense that December 15 (“Team Photo Day”) is when we get some new photos for the upcoming season. All of that would then lead into the epic premiere.

Beyond the showdown between Daniel/Johnny and Kreese, this season is also going to feature the epic return of Terry Silver into the greater Karate Kid / Cobra Kai universe. Netflix has been careful not to share too much of the character just yet, save for making it very clear that he’s coming — and we gotta imagine he’s going to have a few axes to grind.

The countdown to the All Valley has begun. Get ready for a kickass month! #CobraKai #Season4 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/5COF7wVyaE — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) December 2, 2021

