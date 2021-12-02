Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8: New ‘Reality Check’ sneak peeks!

With Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8 airing on CBS this Friday, we’re happy to have some more insight on “Reality Check.”

Take, for example, what is really going on with the Frank storyline. The short promo for this episode made it seem like we were seeing a simple debate come out about a podcast; the truth here is far more complicated. As it turns out, Tom Selleck’s character is subject to an incredibly frustrating situation thanks to a police group, led by a former NYPD detective. They are harvesting old clips of Frank, creating super-cuts, and then putting them in front of footage to suit their own agenda. They’re not putting words in his mouth, but they are manipulating his comments to make it appear as though he believes something that he doesn’t.

Garrett tells Frank that he’s better off not getting involved in this situation since there’s not much that can be done; however, we’re not sure Frank will stand for that.

As for Erin’s storyline, she is in a pretty delicate place now emotionally. She’s starting to realize that much of everything that she has in her life is because of her career, but it’s also the reason much of her past friendships and relationships fell apart. She references conversations with Nicky and Jack while talking to Anthony, and it does seem like this is weighing on her as she tries to figure out whether or not to run for District Attorney. Has she already made a mistake in putting the job first?

Finally, let’s turn to Eddie, who remains very-much upset over being paired with Badillo. She describes his experience as “torture” — she recognizes that nobody will replace Witten, but imagined that she would be in a much better situation than this.

