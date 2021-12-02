Gossip Girl season 2: Is it renewed at HBO Max? Premiere date hopes

After today’s three-episode event, doesn’t the time feel right to have a Gossip Girl season 2 discussion? When could it premiere?

Of course, the first reaction we have to share here is that of complete and utter shock. How are we at the end of this season already? Well, the simple answer to this is that HBO Max couldn’t make up its mind when it comes to how it wanted to release the series. First, it did so on an episode-by-episode basis. Then, starting with Thanksgiving it opted to do three a week. We feel like some of this is due to the show wanting to somewhat-avoid the later part of the holiday season, but it also brought us to a point where we’re at the end of season 1 today. (We’re sure that those of you who are binge-watchers probably don’t mind getting so many stories all at once.)

So what do we know at this point about season 2? It starts with the knowledge that it is happening in the first place. The show was renewed back in September, and it came following the runaway success of the first few episodes. HBO Max saw huge numbers for the start of the revival, and that speaks to the staying power of the original — it was never some ratings smash when it aired on The CW, but it amassed a loyal following and stayed in the pop-culture zeitgeist even after it ended. The new show also managed to acquire some new viewers of its own.

Based on the timing of the renewal, it feels like the fair assumption, at least for now, is for Gossip Girl season 2 to premiere at some point either in the summer of the fall. HBO Max will need to figure that out, and then also how they want to release the episodes. There are a lot of people who probably prefer the big batches dropping at once; personally, we like having an episode a week to talk about.

