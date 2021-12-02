Survivor 41 episode 12 preview: The last before the finale!

As you prepare for Survivor 41 episode 12 on CBS next week, there’s a lot to prepare for. We’re so close to the end! There are six people coming into this episode, and it will wrap with just five people set to face off in the epic finale event.

Are we set up for a great showdown at the end here? It feels that way, mostly because there are a lot of dynamic players and big personalities still in the running. There’s also still a chance for more twists…

After Deshawn managed to stay and avoid a dark fate thanks to the twist, he had another life in the game. Moving forward, Danny and Deshawn do seem to be on the bottom; so what can they do to get themselves out of it? They better scramble! Yet, anything is still possible in this game since there could be some more flips. You have to prepare for just about anything.

The only person that should feel safe at the moment is Xander, and that is because he is the only person left who still has an idol. If we were him, we’d go ahead and play it no matter what just to get himself to the final five. He’s shown himself capable of finding various twists, in addition to winning various immunity challenges, as well.

Who is in the best spot overall to win right now? We tentatively say Ricard, mostly due to the fact that if he makes it to the end, he wins; it’s easy to envision that right now.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Survivor 41 episode 12?

