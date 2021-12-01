Is Batwoman new tonight on The CW? More on season 3 episode 8

Is Batwoman new tonight on The CW? Are we going to get another evolution in what has been a pretty-great season 3 story?

It goes without saying that we’d love more of this show as soon as humanly possible. Unfortunately, it’s just not happening tonight. Last week’s installment served as the midseason finale and now, we’re stuck waiting until Wednesday, January 12 to see what’s coming up. Oh, and did we mention it’s going to be bolder and crazier than ever?

What makes this season arguably the best yet comes courtesy of its villains. For starters, you’ve got Ryan’s own brother Marquis basically becoming the show’s version of The Joker; back in season 1, we associated Alice more with that role, but with a new Batwoman of course comes a different iteration of this character. Marquis is entrancing, different, and dangerous, and that’s without even mentioning our other Big Bad at present in Mary a.k.a. the new Poison Ivy. This is a totally new take on the character, and we imagine that we’re going to see much more of what she’s capable of in the coming episodes. That’s without even mentioning the original Ivy, who will be played on this show by Bridget Regan.

One of the reasons why this particular season is so great is because there’s this constant sense of momentum in every story. That may be due to the shorter episode order, which of course makes us wonder if this is something that a show like The Flash could consider coming up. It’s also worked rather well for Stargirl — it just cuts out some of the filler, and allows there to be a consistent storyline driving through the entirety of what you see. For a show like Batwoman with a reasonably uncertain future, this sense of momentum is more appreciated than ever.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Batwoman right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Batwoman season 3 episode 8?

Are you bummed that there isn’t a new episode on the air tonight? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After that, keep coming back for more information that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







