CSI: Vegas season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Hodges goes missing!

Next week is going to bring you CSI: Vegas season 1 episode 10 — otherwise known as the big finale! This is an episode that will tie together the David Hodges story arc that has been chugging along for most of the season; coming into it, the stakes could not be higher.

Is the character on the run? We know that he’s been going through it for the entirety of the season and to date, no one on the team has been able to clear his name. Now, Grissom, Sara, and everyone are in a spot where they not only need to help him; they also have to help themselves. The entire future of the lab is at stake at this point!

For some more specifics, take a look at the full CSI: Vegas season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Signed, Sealed, Delivered” – When David Hodges goes missing, the entire CSI team searches for any piece of evidence that can help locate him, clear his name and save the reputation of the entire crime lab, on the season finale of the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Wednesday, Dec. 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The #1 thing we want in this finale more so than anything else is closure: We all need that on this particular arc. The ratings for the revival have left a good bit to be desired and because of that, we can’t sit here and say with confidence there’s going to be another season of this. We do appreciate CSI: Vegas at least trying something different this season; sure, there were those procedural elements there for longtime fans, but it was nice to have something more ambitious, as well.

