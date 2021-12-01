The Conners season 4 episode 9 return date hopes at ABC

After tonight’s new episode, are you interested in learning The Conners season 4 episode 9 return date at ABC? What about getting more news on what lies ahead?

There are a few different things worth talking about here, but let’s start off with this: The fact that there is no new episode next week; or, the week after. While the network has not technically confirmed their schedule for the rest of the year, we are moving forward with the expectation that tonight’s installment of the sitcom is going to be it for at least a little while.

ABC has already confirmed that the show’s midseason return is on Wednesday, January 5 in its normal timeslot. With that in mind, we’re planning for that to be when we see the title family back. There are no details yet about what the next episode will be, so we’d say to have a little bit of patience in that regard. Hopefully, we can get a slightly better sense of things there between now and the holidays.

So what about the long-term? Expect a few episodes of season 4 in January, then another hiatus in February to avoid airing opposite the Olympics. There will likely be a good many installments in the spring, and hopefully around that time we’ll hear more about what the future holds. Its numbers for the season are reasonably steady, at least compared to where most shows are in this current era of DVR and streaming. We tend to believe that so long as the cast all wants to come back for more, there will be a season 5. This show has found a way to pivot in a pretty surprising fashion: A lot of reboots or revivals feel stale after a year or two, but the writers here are finding a way to keep things current while also keeping the nostalgia of certain characters intact.

