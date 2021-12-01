Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Get set for ‘Winterfest’

Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Are we finally going to get a chance to see the Christmas episode? Just as you’d imagine, there is a LOT of enthusiasm to see what’s coming up from here. It’s not that often, after all, that One Chicago does holiday installments, and there’s a lot of interesting relationship stuff to think about here, as well. Is Stella coming back? Will Brett and Casey communicate in some way onscreen despite Jesse Spencer’s exit?

Unfortunately, here is the bad news: You have to wait a little while longer in order to find out! Because of holiday programming including the annual Christmas at Rockefeller Center event, the Taylor Kinney series is in the final week now of its extended hiatus. You will see it back with its Christmas episode/fall finale next week, and there’s a lot to expect throughout. The title here is “Winterfest,” and per the synopsis, that ties big-time into what is going on with the microbrewery storyline:

12/08/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Gallo, Violet and Ritter debut their microbrewery business at Winterfest. Brett prepares to present her paramedicine program to an oversight panel. Firehouse 51 gets in the holiday spirit. TV-PG

Because this IS the fall finale, you shouldn’t be altogether surprised if something happens in here that leads to a dramatic cliffhanger. Isn’t that the way things often work with this show? We just hope that amidst all the craziness, the powers-that-be decide still to cultivate a really heartfelt episode that celebrates the best of the season. We know that this show can be bold and crazy, so why not also present something a little timeless?

After this episode airs, rest assured that the hiatus won’t be incredibly long: Chicago Fire is poised to come back for more in January.

What do you most want to see on Chicago Fire season 10 episode 9?

Do you wish that the show was back on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Of course, we also have other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

