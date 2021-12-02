A Million Little Things season 4 episode 9 return date hopes at ABC

After tonight’s finale, it only makes sense to want A Million Little Things season 4 episode 9 news. What is the return date? What will the story be about?

The first thing that we have to note here is simply this: You better be prepared to be patient. We know already that one other ABC drama in The Good Doctor won’t be back until the spring. Don’t be shocked if the same thing happens here. A Million Little Things is a show that needs to have its dedicated audience behind it, and it also benefits from airing episodes in big batches. We know that in January, new episodes of The Chase are going to be airing in its Wednesday timeslot, and that is probably a preemptive move to air opposite the Winter Olympics.

The Games are the big reason why we could see an extended delay; ABC likely doesn’t want to air a few episodes in January, take a big break to avoid the Olympics, and then come back again with another handful of episodes. For them, it may make more sense to just come back on the other side and have fewer interruptions the rest of the way.

If there is one larger question to wonder about for now, it’s simply this: Are we in the midst of the final season? Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but the show is averaging less than 2 million live viewers and down significantly both in terms of total eyeballs and in the 18-49 demographic. Granted, last season it had the benefit of airing after Grey’s Anatomy for half of the year, but there’s only so long they may take that into consideration. Be sure to watch live or in any other official way to help support the show!

The great news

The show is coming back earlier than the spring — just not much earlier. It will return on February 23, meaning that it avoids much of the Olympics altogether.

