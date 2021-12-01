Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Season 7 fall finale chatter

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are you ready to check out the season 7 fall finale? There’s a lot of hype around this upcoming episode, as it is presenting something we don’t see all that often within this world: A story set during the holiday season. Just think about it like this: We don’t often get episodes of any One Chicago show airing during the month of December!

Since we don’t want to keep you waiting any longer, let’s go ahead and deliver some of the bad news now: There is no new episode tonight. The network IS airing some holiday programming tonight, but it doesn’t have anything to do with Chicago Med. Instead, it’s being led off with the annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center episode that serves as a big kick-off for a lot of other specials and programs that NBC likes to do year in and year out.

Luckily, you won’t have to wait TOO much longer to see Dr. Halstead and company back on the air: Season 7 episode 9, titled “Secret Santa Has a Gift For You,” is coming on NBC in a week. The synopsis below gives you more of a good sense of what lies ahead:

12/08/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : The outcome of Will’s investigation weighs heavily on his mind as he works with Dylan to save a 4-month-old patient. Stevie and Vanessa both struggle to keep their secrets. Crockett and Blake work with Abrams to save a patient in need of a liver transplant. TV-14

This is one of those episodes that will look to both balance out the holiday season and also some issues impacting the doctors in the present. If it can achieve both things at once, then it goes without saying that this will be a pretty successful hour. Since this IS a fall finale, don’t be shocked if some sort of cliffhanger is present here.

