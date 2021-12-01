The Resident season 5 fall finale promo: Is Bell’s case untreatable?

As you prepare for The Resident season 5 fall finale on Fox next week, there’s one question you gotta ask yourself: How worried should you be for Dr. Bell? Is his medical career over, or is this a case where his life could be in jeopardy?

At the moment, there are unfortunately more questions than answers. What we know is that Bell went to Conrad and ask for confidentiality, to the point where he wants to be examined when no one else is around. He clearly trusts Conrad, despite all of the tension that was there with them in the early part of the series. Conrad will likely keep his secret, but is Randolph going to have to tell others eventually? It sure feels that way.

Let’s get to the start of the promo below — Conrad tells Bell that his ailment could be treatable, but Bell’s starting to doubt that it is. Doctors often love to give more hopeful prognoses or think that there is still a chance; it could be the “I can save you” part of Conrad’s brain speaking here and Bell may have to be more realistic.

At first, we thought that this storyline was just going to bring back the tremor storyline from season 1; now, it feels a little bit different. Remember that a long time has passed in the world of this show since the first season; there is that time jump a few episodes back, plus the natural passage of time before that. Bell is at a point where he could choose to retire or move on if he wants, but we have a hard time thinking that he wants that. Being a doctor is a huge part of who he is as a person.

