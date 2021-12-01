Hawkeye season 1 episode 4 preview: Is Wilson Fisk (Kingpin) coming?

Next week you will have a chance to see Hawkeye season 1 episode 4 on Disney+, and the internet is already rampant with theories. As expected, many of them are tied to Kingpin a.k.a. Wilson Fisk.

Is this character coming back into the MCU world? We know that he was a big part of Daredevil, but ever since Netflix ended all their Marvel shows they’ve been at arm’s length from the rest of the universe. Could that be changing? We sure hope so, and there are clues aplenty throughout Hawkeye that Fisk is coming. Take, for example, the discussions surrounding Maya Lopez’s uncle in episode 3. There’s a laugh that sounds a lot like Vincent D’Onofrio’s, and there are also visual clues throughout the series that this character is coming — and soon.

Would it make perfect sense for Hawkeye to be the reintroduction to this character? We tend to think so. It’s been long enough since Daredevil ended that people really miss having Fisk around; also, he’s a perfect villain in that he’s got ties to so many different Marvel heroes. He could be used almost anywhere! He also helps to settle one of the larger issues we’ve seen with some of the Disney+ series so far; the villains have not always been up to snuff. It took WandaVision a long time to really dive into the world of Agatha Harkness, and we think at times the shows overcompensate for the lack of foes by giving you a lot of fun stuff along the way.

We’re now at the halfway point of this six-episode series, strange as that is to say; to quicker they could reintroduce Fisk (if that is really what they’re doing), the better off the entire series could be the rest of the way.

