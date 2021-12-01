This Is Us season 6 poster all about big moments, reflections

Leading into the premiere of This Is Us season 6 on NBC come January 4, the folks at the network have unveiled a new poster.

So what’s at the center of this one? To the surprise of nobody out there, it’s about big moments — and making sure you cherish them for as long as you have. Almost everything in the promotional campaign for the final season has a double meaning to it. From one vantage point, this is all a reference to Rebecca losing her memories; this has been in multiple previews for the final season and the entire flash-forward story is building towards something big happening with her seemingly on her deathbed.

There’s a more meta interpretation of this poster, as well: It’s a plea to fans out there to cherish everything that they’ve had, and everything that they’re getting. You have to enjoy every moment, since you never quite know when it’s all going to fade away. It’s an important lesson, and it’s also a reminder that This Is Us itself may be having an untimely end in the minds of a lot of people out there. This show was easily commercially viable enough to go on for another year or two if the producers wanted it to. Yet, the decision was made some time ago to end with season 6 and not extend the story beyond the original envision. It all feels right at the moment; the show has a chance to exit on a high note.

