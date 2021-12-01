Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 3: Is it renewed at Roku Channel?

Following the big holiday movie premiering today, is there a chance at a Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 3 renewal at the Roku Channel?

Let’s start things off with this: Roku is currently swimming in all sorts of uncertainty at the moment. This is a brand-new property for them and they aren’t going to commit to anything more at the moment. The show even getting a Christmas Movie is a last-second Hail Mary, and certainly not something that a lot of people would have expected to see happen in advance. It came about because of a rigorous fan campaign and a real belief that there is more story to be told here.

As we look towards the future here, we know that there’s an openness to more happening down the road — it all depends on performance! The Christmas Special, plus the other episodes that are all there streaming for free, have to perform well enough for the Roku Channel to justify bringing it back for more. It’s not something that is guaranteed since a show like this, with all of its musical numbers and cast, doesn’t come cheap.

So what can you do to help make a Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 3 happen? It’s ultimately quite simple: Be sure to watch the special! Tell your friends and family to do the same. If there’s a lot of viewership and clear demand for more, there’s a chance there could be more. Just don’t expect it to happen right away. Because a lot of people out there may not be familiar with the Roku Channel yet, there may be a discovery period out there for the show — it could take months for a decision to be made on the future and even if it is renewed, we could be waiting until late 2022 if not longer for more.

