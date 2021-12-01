Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: Why Ghost, Tommy may be MIA

We know that a Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 is coming, just like we also know that eventually, Kanan will meet Ghost and Tommy.

As for whether or not that’s something you’ll be seeing on the prequel in the near future, don’t hold your breath — you could be waiting a good while!

Speaking to fans during a discussion on Instagram Live, showrunner Courtney A. Kemp stopped short of saying that for sure, Ghost and Tommy will be absent on Raising Kanan. However, she did note that Kanan is six years older than the two; if Kanan is 16 during season 2, for example, then that would make Ghost and Tommy 10. It just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to focus on them when they’re so young! (That’s at least our commentary on the subject.)

Our feeling is that years down the road, there’s a slight chance we’ll see these two turn up, but it’s ultimately not necessarily to tell this story. If Ghost and Tommy show up, then all of a sudden the show drifts a little bit away from being about Kanan. We think they want to keep a pretty singular focus here, though we have heard 50 Cent mention that Breeze is a season 2 possibility. This is a character who was discussed back in the original show, and they hold a pretty important place in the overall lore of the show.

Odds are, you’ll be waiting for a while to see Raising Kanan season 2 — if we had to guess, we think it’s likely to turn up in the summer of 2022.

