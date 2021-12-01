The Bachelorette: Rodney Mathews eliminated at hometown dates

Tonight’s The Bachelorette episode was easily one of the most important of the season — that’s what happens when hometown dates come around!

Sometimes, these episodes are able to significantly shift the needle in terms of who the lead ends up with at the end. Going into the episode, our assumption was that Nayte, Joe, and Brandon would be the final three — Rodney’s called himself the underdog forever, and the unfortunate thing about underdogs is that rarely, they are the ones who come out on top.

There was a little bit of ambiguity introduced into Michelle’s decision tonight, with that coming courtesy of Nayte’s hometown. There was a LOT of concern over whether or not he would truly be ready to get engaged, as he had never brought arounds any women to meet his family in the past. It could be seen as a red flag; or, he may have just been careful not to introduce someone unless he knew for sure.

Even with all of that in mind, we still felt fairly confident that Nayte would be getting a rose by the time the Rose Ceremony happened. Brandon was the first one to get a rose, and after that Michelle went ahead and gave one to Nayte — so much for drama there. After this, it was between Rodney and Joe (clearly, the two that she was the most on the fence about), and she decided to send Rodney home.

Is this devastating for all Rodney fans? Absolutely. He was really likable all season long, and we do think people embraced his humor and belief that he and Michelle could make it work. We have a feeling we will see more of him down the road in Bachelor Nation, provided that he wants to be a part of it.

Related – Be sure to get more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What did you think about The Bachelorette hometown dates episode as a whole?

Do you think that Michelle made the right decision? Let us know right now in the attached comments and after you do just that, stay tuned for more updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







