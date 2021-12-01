Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8 photo: What is Baker’s role?

There’s another photo out there from Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8 worth talking about, and this one puts the focus on Baker.

So what is she going to be up to in “Reality Check”? Unfortunately, the photo above doesn’t give large amount of clues as to what her storyline is going to be — in the end, it may just be tangled up with Frank’s. From what we’ve heard at the moment, Tom Selleck’s character will be in the midst of a debate over a podcast. Should he be going on it? There’s a significant part of him that thinks that this will be a way in order to get his voice out there; however, we know at least one person on his team thinks it may be an ambush. We’ve heard from Garrett in some of the previews that he’s absolutely concerned over the idea.

If there is one thing we’ve learned about Frank’s office over the years, it’s that we tend to hear from just about everyone when it comes to an issue at hand. With that in mind, it’s fair to assume that Baker will chime in with some sort of feedback on the issue. As someone who was once a cop out in the field (and not that long ago compared to Frank), she may have a valuable perspective. In general, this is what makes Frank’s overall team so important; each one of them bring something important to the table.

Of course, what we’re really hoping is that at some point in this episode, we get a family-dinner discussion about podcasts in general. This tends to be one of those things where everyone tends to share some different opinions on.

