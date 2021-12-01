Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 7 photo: Meredith, Hamilton clash

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 7 is still, regrettably, more than a week away. Nonetheless, we can give you a better sense of what’s coming.

If look above, you can see one of the recently-released photos for this episode, one that highlights Meredith alongside Hamilton, who is eager to get his project working in a way that actually cures him. He is patient zero in a lot of ways for this Alzheimer’s trial and in the end, it’s too early to tell how it’s going to turn out.

What we can tell is that clearly, Hamilton is getting frustrated by the results he is currently seeing. Is he getting impatient? The simple answer to that is “maybe,” and it would make a reasonable amount of sense if that turns out to be the case. There may also be a few surprising bumps and the road and we’d say that in general, you should be prepared for things to go unfortunately awry. This is not going to be an easy process; that’s what happens when you are trying to change modern medicine! There’s no easy way around that and we don’t foresee this story wrapping up anytime soon.

While it’s clear that there are some struggles as Meredith tries to make things a success in Minnesota, how are things for her back in Seattle? That’s going to be one of the bigger challenges that she faces moving forward, as she’s effectively trying to live in two different worlds. Doing that could prove to not be altogether easy at the end of the day, even with some familiar faces out there to lend a helping hand.

At one point in this episode, prepare for things to get frustrating enough for Meredith that she ends up scrubbing in to one of Nick Marsh’s surgeries — mostly for a chance to escape.

