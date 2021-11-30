Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? We’ll have that answer coming up, but while we’re at it, we’ll continue to look towards the show’s future. There is, after all, quite a bit to talk through here!

First things first, though, we start with the bad news: There is no new episode on the air tonight. So what gives with that? Let’s just say that it has everything to do with this being the second week of a planned hiatus, one that (thankfully) will be ending soon. You will have a chance to see Jess and the rest of the team back in a week with an installment titled “Sport of Kings.”

Want to learn more about it, or what’s coming after the fact? Rest assured, we are here to help you on both fronts! Just take a look at the attached synopses…

Season 3 episode 8, “Sport of Kings” – After a prized Kentucky racehorse is stolen and its groomer is taken hostage, the team quickly learns they may be the only ones who consider the young woman’s safety a priority over the horse’s. Also, Byron returns to celebrate the holidays with Jess and his family, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Dec. 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 3 episode 9, “Run-Hide-Fight” – While holiday shopping, Barnes and Jess are caught in the middle of a mall shooting, with the exits rigged so no one can escape. Also, Gaines, Hana and Ortiz try to help from the outside, knowing their team’s family members are inside and at risk, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Dec. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

One quick note: Episode 9 is actually going to be airing at 9:00, not at 10:00 as the release suggests. This has changed since the network first put this out.

