La Brea season 2 premiere date hopes: When’s it airing on NBC?

With tonight being the season 1 finale, why not look ahead to a La Brea season 2 — or, to be more specific, to a possible premiere date?

The first order of business here should, of course, be sharing some of the good news: There are more new episodes coming! The folks at NBC have already confirmed that there will be another season, not that this is really all that much of a surprise. The Natalie Zea-led drama is one of the most-popular new shows on the air right now, and it’s been one of the rare broadcast ones to generate a lot of momentum. It’s got people talking on social media, and it also generates a good bit of attention on streaming devices. Our hope is that over the course of the next few months, more and more people will discover it. The real fear is that with a long layoff between seasons, people will fall off the map and not come back for the latest batch of new episodes.

So when will La Brea season 2 premiere? There is no formal date at the moment, and nor will there be for some time. If you are NBC, you recognize that there’s no real reason to hurry along an announcement. We don’t get the sense that the show will return until next fall, and most broadcast networks hold off on specific dates until the summer beforehand.

Ultimately, we think it’s fairly safe to project that La Brea will be back until we get around to either late September or early October. With how well it performed through most of the first season, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for the schedule to juggle anything around all that much.

When do you think the La Brea season 2 premiere date will be?

Do you have any specific hopes for what lies ahead?

