Magnum PI season 4 episode 9 photo: Thomas Magnum is … Santa?

For those of you who did not know as of yet, Magnum PI season 4 episode 9 is going to be the show’s Christmas episode. That means plenty of holiday cheer!

Judging from the photo above, it also means that an opportunity will be present to see Thomas Magnum dress up like Santa Claus. Meanwhile, you’ve got Higgins here as either one of Santa’s helpers or Mrs. Claus — it’s honestly hard to know! She doesn’t have on any elf ears so, for the time being, we’re crossing that off the list. No matter, since this is probably going to be hilarious.

So why are the two dressed like this? Maybe they just feel like it … though that seems unlikely. The logline for the episode (“Better Watch Out”) doesn’t give a whole lot away: “A Christmas Eve ransomware attack on the Honolulu Police Department forces Lia (Chantal Thuy) to reveal a family secret to Magnum and Katsumoto.”

What we take away from that synopsis is that this episode, in addition to being holiday-themed, will actually move us towards one of the bigger reveals of the season. Finally, we’re going to have a chance to learn a little bit more about Lia’s past and how it could end up impacting her future — and Magnum’s future as a result of it. Will their relationship be in jeopardy? We’re gonna have to wait and see for some of that.

For now, we’re just happy that Magnum PI is bringing this to us. There are a lot of shows this year that for one reason or another, aren’t doing some sort of holiday special. We’re in a position right now where we will take every single one of these that we can get, and we hope that it’s funny and meaningful enough to watch in the years to come.

