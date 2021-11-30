Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? We know that the spin-off was off the air last month, but are we about to see it shine?

Alas, here is where we do drop in with some of the bad news: There is no new installment tonight. It’s the second week of a planned hiatus, and one that is extending over to the flagship show and then also FBI: Most Wanted. Season 1 episode 8 will premiere next week (December 7), and we’re going to see another high-intensity case mixed with some personal drama. The photo above is one of the first images of Jamie Kellett and Luke Forrester from the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, take a look at the FBI: International season 1 episode 8 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

“Voice of the People” – When a group of Americans are among the victims of a bombing at a festival in Budapest, the team is brought in to find the perpetrators before they strike again. Also, when Vo’s new beau is injured in the blast, she re-evaluates what dating truly means while in the bureau, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Dec. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So what about beyond this? Is there another episode coming on December 14? Here’s where we have to share some bad news: There’s nothing coming on that date. Even though there are new episodes of FBI proper and Most Wanted, you’ll be without International until most likely the new year. This will mark the first time all season that you’ve got episodes of some shows in the franchise, but not all three.

