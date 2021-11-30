The Flash season 8 episode 4 spoilers: A Reverse Flash showdown

The Flash season 8 episode 4 is the penultimate one of the “Armageddon” story arc, and all signs suggest this will be huge. How much so? We’ve got the return of Tom Cavanagh as Eobard Thawne, for starters, and then also a number of other fantastic guest stars, as well.

Is the Reverse Flash more dangerous than ever? We tend to think so, given that Barry in his new, leveled-up state should have no problem taking him on. Here, though, Barry’s going to need help from a number of different characters, including Ryan Choi, Batwoman, and Alex Danvers. The full The Flash season 8 episode 4 synopsis has more information as to what lies ahead:

BARRY FACES OFF WITH EOBARD THAWNE – Barry (Grant Gustin) is shocked when Eobard Thawne (guest star Tom Cavanagh) returns in the most unexpected way, and with a tie to a loved one. Damien Darhk (guest star Neal McDonough) offers advice to Barry but there is a catch. An epic battle begins with Reverse Flash pitted against The Flash, Team Flash, Batwoman (guest star Javicia Leslie), Sentinel (guest star Chyler Leigh) and Ryan Choi (guest star Osric Chau). Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett (#804). Original airdate 12/7/2021. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

This episode is hardly going to be the conclusion of the Thawne story arc. There’s a good chance he’s behind just about everything within Armageddon and with that in mind, a high-stakes final showdown could be coming in episode 5. Could this actually be the showdown that resolves things once and for all? (We know that it will feature the return of Katherine McNamara as Mia Queen, and we’re happy she has at least one more chance to play that character.)

