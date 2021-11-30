The Resident season 5 episode 9 video: What’s wrong with Dr. Bell?

The Resident season 5 episode 9 is poised to arrive on Fox in just a matter of hours — so what should you be prepared for here?

For Dr. Bell, it seems like he is facing a particularly-scary situation; hence, him going to Conrad and asking for some discretion on what he is about to share. The first impulse that comes into our mind is that the tremor from back in season 1 has returned — it’s at least a possibility, but there are a number of other ones across the board, as well.

No matter what is going on with Bell, the hope is that he recognizes that there are more important things out there than him being some super-doctor who is capable of taking on any patient under the sun. He can’t allow his pride to get in the way of his own health, or the health of his patients; that happened often early on in the series.

At this point, it feels like we should note that Bruce Greenwood’s character has arguably some of the best development out of anyone on TV. He started by and large as this really unlikable dude but since that time, he’s found his humanity and understands more of what matters at the hospital. Some of that is due to some serious self-examination, but we also have to credit some of the people around the hospital who have served as really positive influences over the years. They’ve shown Bell a different way and illuminated further some of the better parts of himself. Let’s just hope that, moving forward, he makes sure that he stays consistent with all of this.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are more updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you missing any of those. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







