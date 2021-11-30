The Bachelorette episode 7 video: Michelle Young & Joe’s ‘prom’ date

Tonight on The Bachelorette episode 7, hometown dates are here! We know that these dates by and large are different this year, mostly because pandemic restrictions are still making it hard to travel.

Of course, the irony with Joe Coleman is that he’s still, by and large, able to do a hometown date that is similar to what we’ve seen on past seasons over the years. He’s also from Minnesota! The sneak peek below doesn’t necessarily give you a look inside his world, but it is a reminder that he’s a keen listener. He remembers from Michelle’s poem that she was picked last for prom, and he took that as a chance to give her a modern-day prom moment she wouldn’t forget. That includes balloons, fun photos, and in general some of that nostalgic romance that a lot of people out there remember.

Will this be the sort of thing that puts Joe over the top? It’s a little early to say that, but as of right now, we’d say that he’s #2 or #3 on Michelle’s list of favorites. Before her one-on-one date last week with Brandon, we would’ve had him only behind Nayte. However, that may have changed things. He’s soft-spoken and in that way different from a lot of the other guys, and in that way, he stands out from the pack. It’s also probably easy for Michelle to imagine a life with him moving forward.

This is what makes the hometown date so important. This is where Joe could become more of a competitor versus Nayte at the end of the season; or, when he could crash and burn entirely. What will his family have to say about him, including if he is ready for a real relationship?

