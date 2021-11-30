Law & Order: SVU season 23 spoilers: Donal Logue returning

While you wait for Law & Order: SVU to return to NBC on December 9, why not check out some news on a recurring guest star!

According to a report today coming in from TVLine, Donal Logue (Gotham) will be coming back to the series for at least one episode airing a little later this season. He previously played Declan Murphy during seasons 15-17, and in the present time he will be coming off a big undercover assignment. With that, he’ll be at SVU to present Benson an important, high-priority case involving coordinated hate crimes. He knows better than anyone how this team can effectively untangle this situation, after having filled in for Benson during her traumatic William Lewis situation.

There is of course another tie-in with Murphy and SVU at large, as he is the father of Amanda Rollins’ older daughter. We have to imagine that Logue and Kelli Giddish will share a little bit of time together on-screen during this episode, even if we’re stuck waiting for some finer details.

The aforementioned TVLine report also notes that Ari’el Stachel is also going to be coming back in the same episode as Sgt. Khaldun, someone who ironically has a romantic history of his own with Rollins.

For those who haven’t heard already, the upcoming December 9 episode is going to feature an epic crossover with Law & Order: Organized Crime, one that is going to feature the return of another familiar face in Raul Esparza as Barba. This is a character who could get himself mixed up in all sorts of drama, largely due to the notion that he may end up representing Richard Wheatley on trial.

