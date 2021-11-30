The Voice 21: Wendy Moten performs with broken elbow after fall

Wendy Moten has long been one of the favorites to go incredibly far on The Voice, and this week, she overcame more adversity than ever before.

Last week, we saw the Team Blake member take a scary fall on stage and as it turns out, her injuries were far worse than we first realized. She went to the hospital with a broken elbow and she also fractured her left wrist. That’s a lot of pain, and coming back to the show the very next week to perform “Jolene” is pretty darn admirable. Not only that, but she did so with a fantastic rendition that really showed off her lower register — it honored Dolly Parton while bringing something new to the table. That’s not something that every other contestant on The Voice has really nailed over the years.

Will this performance be enough for Wendy to advance further in the competition? We’ll have to wait to find out on some of that, but we’re optimistic. Even before the injury, there was no reason to think that she was going to be eliminated anytime soon. She’s on Blake Shelton’s team, and he traditionally has a higher success rate than almost any other coach. Add to this the fact that she performed a country song tonight and she’s got an insanely good voice. She’s going to be in the running for the bulk of the season, barring some sort of last-minute shocker.

You can watch the full performance from Wendy below, complete with her bejeweled cast! She of course got a lot of praise from the judges after the fact.

