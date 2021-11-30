Station 19 season 5 episode 8 spoilers: New fall finale details!

Station 19 season 5 episode 8 is airing on ABC come Thursday, December 16, and there’s a lot that we can say about this one in advance. For starters, it’s the fall finale! Whether or not it’s promoted like that remains to be seen but in the end, this is a chance for a lot of exciting stuff to happen from top to bottom. It’s a Christmas episode! Who doesn’t want to celebrate the holidays with some of these people?

Given everything that happened recently in this world with the death of Dean Miller, we think that this show could benefit from some lighthearted stories and reasons to smile. Hopefully, there will be some opportunities for that in here! For a few more details, just go ahead and check out the Station 19 season 5 episode 8 synopsis below:

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” – It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the firefighters have their hands full responding to a number of crises throughout Seattle. Putting aside their differences and personal drama, they come together to try and achieve a Christmas miracle on this all-new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, DEC. 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The real question that you have to wonder is whether or not this episode will have some timeless appeal — the sort that could make it a holiday tradition in people’s homes year after year. We hope that is the case and the story doesn’t get TOO bogged down on where things are right now. Station 19 is not a show that has always had opportunity to tell stories this time of year, and you never know for sure when it will be able to do so in the future. With this in mind, you have to make things count at every opportunity possible.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Station 19 right now

Where do you think things are going to go moving into Station 19 season 5 episode 8?

Do you think that there will be some sort of cliffhanger at the end of it all? Be sure to share right now in the comments! We’re also going to have more discussions soon, so stay at the site to not miss out… (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







