NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 9 spoilers: Reflections on Pearl Harbor

NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 9 is set to arrive on CBS next week, and every indication we have suggests it will be emotional. This is the final episode of the year, and it’s also going to be one that reflects on one of the most devastating attacks in US history: The bombing of Pearl Harbor during World War II.

It makes sense that the NCIS spin-off would address what happened head-on; this year marks the 80th anniversary of the attack, and this episode (titled “Imposter”) is airing on December 6, one day before the actual Pearl Harbor Day. Get your tissues out in advance; there could be some tears, but also attempts to honor those who served and those who are trying to keep the memory of those we’ve lost alive.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the official NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Impostor” – The NCIS team investigates a cold case involving WWII-era bones on the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor bombings, and are shocked to learn they belong to a 100-year-old survivor of the attack, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Dec. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We do think there will be some similarities between this episode and the NCIS installment “The Arizona,” but that is inevitable when you consider the subject matter.

For those who are curious, there is no official roster for how many people who served at Pearl Harbor are still alive to this day. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times earlier this year, survivor Stuart Hedley estimated that there could be about 100. These are stories that do need telling, and we hope the writers bring new perspectives to the table throughout this hour.

