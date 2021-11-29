Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight over on CBS? We know we just had a hiatus with the Vanessa Lachey series; are we at the end of it now?

Let’s begin this piece by sharing some good news after a two-week hiatus: You’re going to get season 1 episode 8 in just a matter of hours! “Legacy” looks on the surface to be a pretty great hour of TV; just think in terms of what is being brought to the table! There’s a difficult case at the core involving a tech billionaire, a sacred Hawaiian site, and also a dead body found under difficult circumstances. The synopsis below also hints that some romance could be in the cards for Jane Tennant, as well:

“Legacy” – When an anti-capitalist protestor is murdered, Jane and the team investigate and find themselves caught in a war between eco-activists and a tech billionaire fighting over a piece of land. Also, Jane and Captain Joe (Enver Gjokaj) go on a date, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Nov. 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Is it possible that Jane and Captain Joe have a great time? Absolutely, but we’re not sure we’re at the point where we’re going to see Jane locked into a long-term relationship just eight episodes into the season. There is SO much time for things to shift and evolve and you have to be prepared for that!

Also, be prepared for there to be at least one more episode this calendar year; it doesn’t seem as though there is a Christmas episode coming this season, but we at least hope that there’s some sort of satisfactory story that keeps people excited for more cases when the show returns in 2022.

