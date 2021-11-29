The Big Leap season 1 episode 11 spoilers: The big finale is here!

Next week on The Big Leap season 1 episode 11, we’ve made it to the end of the road — the season (and possibly series) finale.

Before we share any details about the story at hand, we do need to lay out some expectations. Given that Fox opted to not air additional episodes and the live+same-day ratings for the show leave a lot to be desired, we think the healthy thing to do here is to approach this episode as though it’s the end of the road. (Still, watch live and encourage your friends and family to do the same thing — there’s always hope and room for some sort of last-second surprise!)

If you do want to get some additional updates now about the road ahead, we suggest that you check out The Big Leap season 1 episode 11 synopsis:

When a massive blackout threatens to stop the finale from airing, the whole cast has to band together to light up the stage. Reggie attempts a rapprochement with Gabby, while Nick works to convince the network that this show is something special. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast deals with nerves over their final performance and Brittney gets a shocking surprise in the all-new “We Make Our Own Light” season finale episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Dec. 6 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-111) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Just from reading that alone, we do tend to think there’s going to be a positive end for most of these characters. While there have been setbacks and heartbreak, The Big Leap from the start tried to have its fair share of lighthearted moments. There could be a few dangling threads for a potential season 2 (Brittney’s story could be one), but we’re hoping that some of the bigger arcs are wrapped up.

