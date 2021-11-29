Is Ordinary Joe new tonight on NBC? Season 1 episode 10 talk

Is Ordinary Joe new tonight on NBC? Are we going to see season 1 episode 10 on the air sooner rather than later?

We know that a ton of people out there are going to be eager to get more of this show ASAP and we understand why. The James Wolk drama is already a nice little gem on NBC’s fall schedule; in a sea of procedurals and/or franchises, this is one that stands out uniquely on its own. It shares a few common threads with This Is Us, except that in this case, it’s using multiple “what if?” timelines instead of time periods. You’ve got Nurse Joe, Music Joe, and Cop Joe, plus the individual worlds that surround them.

Now, we have to get to sharing some of the bad news: There is no new episode of Ordinary Joe tonight; not only that, but you’re waiting until Monday, January 3 to see the show back on the air with new episodes. This will be a chance to presumably get new installments throughout the month, with most of them leading towards a finale a little later in the winter. While NBC has not confirmed anything as of late (it’s still too early!), our personal hope is that they tie things together here before the winter Olympics. Otherwise, we’re in a position where there’s a long hiatus now and then ANOTHER one later, and that’s not a beneficial thing to a new show that is 1) on the bubble and 2) needs stability to keep the audience that it has.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a whole lot of information out there about season 1 episode 10 just; fingers crossed that this will change as we inch ever closer to the next episode airing!

