Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1? Where is Chimney at in season 5?

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1? The status of Chimney has been up in the air for a while in season 5, and we can only hope that some answers are coming up soon.

We should start by putting everyone’s mind at ease — or at least to a certain extent. At the time of this writing, there is no evidence out there that Choi is leaving the show full-time. Even though Chimney has been away from Los Angeles for a little while, the writers have done a fairly good job featuring the character here and there. They’ve made sure to still include him, despite the story taking him in a direction where, understandably, he’s away. He is off looking for Maddie, and with every appearance we’ve seen from him it’s felt like he is closer and closer to achieving his end goal. We do hope that it happens, especially since Maddie and Chimney are one of the show’s best couples and he will help her in whatever way that he cans.

While it’s hard to predict a return date as to when Maddie and Chimney will both be back around the 118, our hope is that it will happen whenever the show returns in 2022. Jennifer Love Hewitt’s maternity leave is a big reason why this storyline exists in the first place, and the writers have never done anything to suggest that Maddie will be gone for good. Chimney can help to convince her to come back, but she also needs proper help. While he is a great guy, he’s also not qualified to help someone overcome postpartum depression.

We’re writing this prior to tonight’s episode coming on the air — if he does turn up during “Past is Prologue,” we’ll be happy to offer an update.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to 9-1-1

What do you most want to see from Chimney coming up on 9-1-1 season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







