Is Jennifer Love Hewitt leaving 9-1-1? Is Maddie still gone from LA?

Is Jennifer Love Hewitt leaving 9-1-1? We know that a lot of people out there are probably eager for an answer to this question — and if we had one, we’d be happy to pass that along.

This is, unfortunately, where we come bearing the bad news: In the two weeks since the last new episode aired, not much else has been said about Jennifer’s future on the show. We are absolutely optimistic that we’ll see more of her, but it’s a matter of waiting. If she was leaving 100%, why in the world would producers keep us in the dark for so long? That would overall just feel cruel.

For those who haven’t heard at this point, Maddie’s exit is tied to Jennifer’s maternity leave, and our hope is that she’ll pop back in for some appearance later on this season — provided that it does not happen tonight. Neither Maddie nor Chimney are mentioned in the synopsis for this week or next week’s new episode, which we imagine is a deliberate choice on the part of Fox to keep us in the dark for as long as possible.

So where is Maddie right now? Our hope is that she is off somewhere getting treatment for her postpartum depression; that way, she will be able to find her back to Los Angeles and her new family. We don’t want to see her suffering, but we have to be aware that this is the sort of thing that takes a lot of time and a lot of patience. There is no on/off switch; if there was, there’s a good chance she would have flipped it weeks ago.

