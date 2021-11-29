Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 8 spoilers: Christmas episode details!

Want to get some more insight on Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 8? As you may have heard already, this is going to be a Christmas episode! The title here is “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” and you will see some happy, seasonal moments through — but also drama. Remember that this is Grey’s Anatomy that we’re talking about here! If there was no drama, we’d seriously question what sort of show we’re watching in the first place.

Before we go any further, let’s start things off by sharing the full Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 8 — it scratches the surface for what lies ahead:

“It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” – The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial celebrate the holidays; Hamilton and Meredith prepare for a milestone on their project; Link wants to spend the holiday with Amelia and Scout as a family; Schmitt is faced with a difficult decision during surgery on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, DEC. 16 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

For Meredith and Hamilton, we mostly just wonder when they will be able to actually achieve their plan — will it happen this year? We know that Grey’s Anatomy often does some sort of season-long arc with Ellen Pompeo’s character. When it comes to Amelia and Link, meanwhile, it feels like the two are going to have to figure out what they want their future to be if they really stand some sort of a chance. So long as Amelia wants to be with him, does it matter if they are married or not? That’s going to be one of the big debates.

There is one other bit of uncertainty that we should throw into the picture now: After this episode, we could be stuck waiting a good while for what’s next. ABC has yet to confirm a return date for Grey’s Anatomy or many other shows.

Related – Be sure to get some more updates on Grey’s Anatomy and what the future could hold

What are you most interested in seeing on Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







