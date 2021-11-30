NCIS season 19 episode 9 spoilers: The last new episode of 2021

Want to get a sense of what’s coming on NCIS season 19 episode 9? We should start things off by noting this: It’s the last episode for a while. “Collective Memory” isn’t going to be a holiday episode (which you do sometimes see with this show), but it is a chance to see a case that you haven’t quite seen before on other shows.

Let’s be realistic here: After seven decades’ worth of murder-mystery shows out there, it’s really hard for writers to figure something out that hasn’t appeared elsewhere. Yet, we think there’s a reasonably-good chance the creative team have come up with something new here.

For a few specifics, go ahead and read the full NCIS season 19 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Collective Memory” – When a hotshot financial advisor is found shot at a naval station, NCIS investigates the case by interviewing the victim’s three-dimensional hologram of herself, which she created before her death, on the CBS Original series NCIS Monday, Dec. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

How do you interview a hologram? What in the world does it look like? We’re sure there is going to be some comedic material throughout this episode, even if there is a serious case at hand here that needs to be resolved.

Above all else, there is one thought that enters our mind when it comes to all of this: It’s a real shame Gibbs isn’t around to take part in all of this. Can you imagine what he would do interviewing a hologram?

