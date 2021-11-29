Dexter: New Blood premiere available for free ahead of season 1 episode 5

We’re four episodes in now to Dexter: New Blood, but if you haven’t had a chance to start watching yet, we have a golden opportunity for you to do so!

This weekend, Showtime decided to upload the series premiere of the Michael C. Hall revival over on YouTube. You can watch it over here, with of course all of the language and content warnings that you would expect from a show like this.

Watch our latest Dexter: New Blood discussion! Take a look below to get more of what we had to say on this past episode of the series. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss out on them.

So what do we take away from this? For starters, we wouldn’t sound some sort of warning alarm suggesting that the premium-cable network is doing something unusual here. We’ve seen them do this with a number of shows over the years, as it’s a way to easily bring more viewers on board a project who aren’t already subscribed. We know that for Dexter: New Blood in particular, it’s an especially smart move. There may have been a lot of people who steered clear of the series because of the terrible way the original Dexter ended. In doing this, though, they’re missing out on what is arguably one of the better revivals we’ve seen in some time. New Blood is doing a great job of capturing the greatness of the first few seasons, and much of that has to do with original showrunner Clyde Phillips being back at the helm.

If you check out the premiere, you can easily burn through the next few episodes in plenty of time, prior to episode 5 arriving this weekend. Enjoy if you haven’t already!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: New Blood right now

Are you enjoying Dexter: New Blood on Showtime so far?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







