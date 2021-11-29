Succession season 3 episode 8 promo: Did Lukas trick Roman?

As you prepare for Succession season 3 episode 8 to arrive on HBO this weekend, why not go ahead and contemplate Roman’s future?

Over the past couple of episodes, it’s felt as though Kieran Culkin’s character has amassed some pretty big wins for himself. For a good while, he was that bumbling character who for one reason or another, just couldn’t get it together. He didn’t have the confidence to execute some of his plans and because of that, he often failed.

New Succession video! Take a look below to get some additional thoughts on this past episode of the series. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. Also, remember to keep coming back for more updates as the season goes along.

Yet, does confidence come with its fair share of problems? Absolutely, and some of that could be amplified in the latest promo below. In this, the possibility is raised that Lukas Matsson played Roman. After all, it came about pretty easily that Alexander Skarsgard’s character was able to agree to his terms. He may have recognized that Roman was desperate, whether it be for attention or to simply get a deal done. Because of this, Lukas went along with it, knowing that he could bump up the price and create a little bit of panic in the process.

Of course, all of the latest chaos is going to come while the Roy family is paying a visit to a particularly wealthy part of Italy. We imagine that Logan is entering this trip thinking he’s worthy of a few victory laps. After all, he thinks he’s gotten everything that he wanted — he still have control of the company, and it seems like the FBI isn’t planning to charge Tom or anyone else.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Succession season 3 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







