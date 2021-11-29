New Amsterdam season 4 spoilers: Are Bloom, Leyla really done?

Following the events of this past episode of New Amsterdam season 4 episode, is it fair to say that Leyla and Bloom are done for good?

We absolutely can understand why it would appear to be that way. Leyla’s reaction on the fall finale was predictable and in some ways inevitable. Even if she wanted the best for Leyla, she went behind her back to do it. She made her think that everything in her life was of her own accord when, in reality, it was a construct. She had presented her with an illusion to further her own story. Even though there is a lot of love between the two, the false pretenses of Leyla’s hire are going to be hard for the two of them to get past.

So where do things go from here? Speaking in an interview with TVLine, take a look at what showrunner David Schulner had to say about the information being out there:

“Their situation becomes so much more complicated now that this is out and going forward, it takes some pretty unexpected turns that both bring them together and pull them apart, simultaneously. So it’s a really incredible ride.”

Just based on what we’re hearing from Schulner here, it’s very clear that the story is far from over. We can’t say that they’ll be getting back together, but Leyla still has a job at the hospital — that’s not going anywhere, at least so long as she wants to be employed there. We also think that the two could be more important than ever now that Max and Helen are off at London; every established face at New Amsterdam is going to be all the more essential to the story moving forward.

New Amsterdam season 4 is going to be returning to NBC with new episodes in January.

