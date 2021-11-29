Tonight, Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 gave us an installment stuffed full of big character moments, drama, and a little bit of romance.

Yet, there was one question we were waiting to get an answer on for most of the episode: Did Garrett Randall really hire Riggins? Jamie Dutton was desperate for answers, to the point where he was interested in giving him immunity in return for some answers. Not only that, but he offered him protective custody and the path towards a better facility with good behavior.

Once the terms were agreed to, the next order of business is pretty simple: Getting answers. Jamie asked him if Garrett was responsible for ordering the hit. What we got from here was shocking, manipulative, and so much more. Christina is back in the picture! It’s been almost two seasons since that character has been a part of the part of the story at all, and we think that this was all a setup orchestrated by Garrett to ensure that Jamie stays on his side. He’s allowing him to have something he hasn’t had before: A family.

Did someone tip Randall off to what Jamie is up to, or is this a totally random coincidence? Both of these are worth thinking about in some sort of strange way. Regardless, it creates more problems when it comes to Jamie potentially detonating his life. We still don’t think that Wes Bentley’s character will be okay with Garrett trying to destroy his adoptive family; ultimately, he’ll be even more worried about it happening again.

Elsewhere in this episode, we saw Jimmy start off his new lease on life in Texas; meanwhile, John wants to convince protester Summer that his ranch isn’t that bad with a tour. Beth also has made it clear that her goal at Market Equities is simple: Destroy it from within.

What did you think about the events of Yellowstone season 4 episode 5?

