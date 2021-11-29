Family Guy season 20 episode 10 return date: A Christmas episode!

After tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn the Family Guy season 20 episode 10 return date — or beyond just that, what lies ahead? We’ll take on both of these things within this article!

Now, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: After the story concludes tonight, you’ll be waiting a good while to see the animated show back. How long? Think in terms of from now until Sunday, December 19. The long wait shouldn’t be an issue here; instead, we just think this is strategy on the part of the Fox. They want to be able to make sure they have new episodes of their shows following some big football games; a lot of networks would shy away from airing an episode so late in December. For here, it shouldn’t be that much of an issue for now.

So what sort of story will be coming next for Family Guy? Well, the next installment, titled “Christmas Crime,” will serve as a perfect, irreverent way to prepare for December 25.

Below, you can check out the full Family Guy season 20 episode 10 synopsis with some other news as to what lies ahead:

When Mayor West’s nativity scene is ruined, Brian is seen as the prime suspect in the all-new “Christmas Crime” holiday-themed episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Dec. 19 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FG-1907) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Beyond the Christmas episode…

Don’t be shocked if there are a lot of new episodes that come your way in January. Because of the Winter Olympics and everything else happening on television in February, it’s easy to predict that Fox will frontload their schedule. It’s also smart to do that to benefit further from all the NFL coverage.

