The Bachelorette episode 7 video: Rodney & Michelle’s hometown date!

The Bachelorette episode 7 is going to be themed around hometown dates, but for Rodney in particular, he may be looking for redemption.

So what does he need redemption for? Well, it’s rather simple: He wants to show that he knows his apples! This has been a source for a lot of comedy from him this season, whether it be his night one arrival or the taste-test where Michelle realized that he could not tell any of them apart at all.

Moving into the sneak peek below, it’s clear that Rodney has done a little more of his homework! After all, he’s figured out that there is an apple called First Kiss that apparently only grows in Minnesota — and clearly, this is the most show-appropriate name for it ever. He and Michelle have some fun at the orchard, and Rodney makes it clear that his feelings for her are real and are serious.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we do have to make the bad news a little bit clear: We think that Rodney has his work cut out for him trying to make himself a favorite at this point. It feels clear that the frontrunner right now is Nayte, who has had a lot of time with Michelle and a first impression rose. Meanwhile, Joe has a hometown advantage and Brandon is coming off of a pretty incredible one-on-one date this past week. Rodney mentioned already that he considers himself the underdog and at this point, that label may be appropriate. He’s going to have to find a way to leapfrog some other guys, and that’s not an easy thing to do when you are talking about real feelings.

