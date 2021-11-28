Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, November 28?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight over on HBO? Do you have a chance to cap off the Thanksgiving holiday with some humor?

Well, this is where we have to share a little bit of bad news: The series remains on hiatus. Not only that, but it’s set to be off the air for the remainder of the year. If you are new to the world of Last Week Tonight, then you should know that hiatuses of this length are fairly commonplace. It always happens at the end of the year before the show comes back in mid-February.

Of course, there are a lot of consequences that go along with that. Take, for starters, the fact that Oliver tends to miss out on a lot of big headlines that take place over the course of the final two months of the year. Is that a bummer? Sure, especially since he rarely ever addresses them when the show comes back. Yet, we’ve gotten used to it, and in all honesty we very rarely ever rely on this show for major breaking news. It’s instead about breaking down a lot of topics that tend to be otherwise missed and more often than not, there are plenty of them. Just think in terms of what we got about power grids, dictators, and human rights over the past several months. We don’t need this show to come on and regurgitate things that we’ve heard from other places over the years.

Of course, we think there will be a premiere-date announcement at some point early on next year. Don’t expect any major surprises; most of those are going to be reserved for the content itself.

