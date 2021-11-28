Is Jefferson White leaving Yellowstone season 4 and his role of Jimmy? We know these questions have been out there for a good while!

Unfortunately, we’re not sure they will be going away anytime soon; as a matter of fact, the uncertainty may be what writer/executive producer Taylor Sheridan wants at the moment.

Here’s the good news: We have a hard time imagining that White is gone from the greater Yellowstone universe anytime soon. Unfortunately, there’s a chance that he could be absent from the Dutton Ranch for a good while. Jimmy has been on the road to the Four Sixes ranch for a little while now, his punishment for going back on his word to John (Kevin Costner). The assumption is that at some point he’ll be allowed to return, but there is some uncertainty as to when that will be.

The wrinkle that gets thrown into everything with Yellowstone right now is the plan for there eventually be a Four Sixes show (or 6666, call it what you will). An idea is currently in the works and now that we have that knowledge, it feels like this is something that Sheridan has been planning to do for quite some time. By putting Jimmy at least temporarily in that world, you can have a worthy entry point into that ranch. Because we’re invested in him, it could be easier to get invested, as well, in the world around him. It’s possible he’ll only be around that ranch this season and never be gone from Yellowstone proper; or, it could take a little bit more time. That’s where some of the ambiguity comes into play here.

Hopefully, the next few episodes will give some clarity — but as long as the Jimmy story remains entertaining, we can’t be too upset.

