Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll of course answer that — plus, take a look at where some things are going from here.

We don’t like to be one who keeps people waiting, so let’s go ahead and start with some of the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no installment on the air tonight. What’s the reason behind this? Blame some wonky CBS scheduling. The Equalizer is airing tonight in the typical NCIS: LA timeslot of 9:00 p.m. Eastern thanks to a Tony Bennett special. alas, there’s still no specific return date at all for the show.

So when do we think that LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, and the rest of the cast will be back on the air? Think January, as we imagine the network will take advantage of the opportunity to air a few weeks before we get deep into the NFL playoffs. In between that and the Winter Olympics, prepare for a large break in February and then more in March. Odds are, there will be a lot of continuous weeks of new episodes through the spring, largely because a number of stories will still be on the docket.

As for our specific expectations, it begins with giving characters like Kensi and Callen new stories. We’d like to see some of their current arcs resolved relatively soon — and with Kensi’s, we mean that in the context of Kessler. When it comes to Kensi and Deeks starting a family, that is understandably something that will play out for a good while and we’re psyched to see where that goes. Of course, there’s plenty of time in the remaining episodes to give supporting characters a larger role, as well. We still want to learn more about Fatima’s life away from the team, for example!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







