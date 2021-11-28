Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? If you’re coming into this article with questions all about that, we’re definitely happy to break it down. Season 2 episode 7, after all, is one that is unusual for a handful of reasons.

Let’s kick things off here, though, by getting some of the definitive news out of the way: There IS an episode tonight. However, you’re going to be waiting a little bit longer than usual in order to see it, and not necessarily for NFL-related reasons. Because of a Tony Bennett – Lady Gaga concert special airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, you’ll be waiting until 9:00 to see the Queen Latifah series back on the air. (It’s possible that there could be small delays in certain markets; check your local listings accordingly.)

So what lies ahead? “When Worlds Collide” could very well be the final episode of the calendar year and with that in mind, we’re expecting a lot of action and plenty of surprises.

Below, you can check out the full The Equalizer season 2 episode 7 synopsis with more insight all about where things could be going from here.

“When Worlds Collide” – Bishop comes to McCall, Harry and Mel for help when a terrorist from his past uncovers the identity of his adult son, a young man Bishop has kept secret for decades to safeguard him from his intelligence work. Also, Aunt Vi becomes nostalgic about a past romantic relationship when she receives a surprise visitor, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Nov. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Could there be some sort of cliffhanger at the end of this to set up the second part of the season? It’s possible, but we don’t think this show has been on the air long enough for there to be that official of a verdict here. To better prepare you for tonight’s episode, you can check out the sneak peek below!

